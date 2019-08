New Front or Secret Partner? Behind Iraq's Silence on Israeli Strikes

2019/08/03 | 05:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-“Baghdad’s silence on Israeliraids against Iraqi soil raises eyebrows,” read the headline of an article byIranian journalist Ali Mousavi Khalkhali published on the Iranian website IranFront Page. His bewilderment was shared by around 80 members of Iraq’sparliament, who urged the government to condemn, or at least respond in someway, to the two strikes attributed to Israel last month – one on theAmirli base in Saladin Governorate and one on the Abu Montazer al-Muhammadavibase in Diyala Governorate, better known as Camp Ashraf.Iraqi journalists have remindedPrime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi that he swore Iraq would never becomea launching pad for attacks on Iran. They have also recalled the recentstatement by Iraq’s ambassador to Washington, Fareed Yasseen, who said, “Thereare objective reasons that may call for normalizing relations with Israel.”These two messages revolve arounda few central questions: Is Iraq a new Israeli front in its war against theIranian threat, as implied in press briefings by Israeli intelligenceofficials? Or is Iraq a hidden ally, which, even if it won’t participate in thewar on Iran, also won’t interfere with foreign efforts – Israeli, Americanor Saudi – to fight Iran on its territory?Evenif there’s no clear answer, European diplomats say Israeli officials have beenholding secret meetings with Iraqi government officials for some time now. Someof these meetings have even taken place in Israel.TheIranian journalist also cited visits to Israel by Nadia Murad, the 2018Nobel Peace Prize laureate; and Lamiya Aji Bashar, winner of the 2016Sakharov Prize; as well as by three other Iraqi delegations over the past year,as proof that Iraq maintains “normalized” ties with Israel.Hislist of evidence continues: Khalkhali also said that Maryam Rajavi, leader ofthe Iranian opposition organization Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, visited Israel justbefore the attack on Iraq and asserted that the timing was no accident.Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, he said, is an important source of information about eventsin Iran for both the American and the Israeli governments.Members of the group lived fordecades at Camp Ashraf.Afterboth Iraqi and Iranian forces attacked the camp, the Iraqi government expelledits residents in 2016. It then transferred control of the base to Iran’sRevolutionary Guards. Israel says the base is now being used to store Iranianballistic missiles that were apparently slated to be transferred to Syria and Hezbollah inLebanon or else used to attack Israel directly from Iraq.Thestory of Rajavi’s visit has since been debunked. An investigative report by theDaily Beast found that information about the alleged visit had come from theTwitter account of France’s consul general in Jerusalem, Pierre Cochard, aseemingly credible source. But it turns out this account never belonged toChochard despite seeming strikingly authentic, and was used to push the falsestory about Rajavi.Nevertheless,in Iranian and Arab media, the visit has become a fact that serves as proof ofcooperation between Mujahedeen-e-Khalq and Israel, in which the former givesthe latter information about what’s happening on Iranian bases in Iraq. It alsobegs more questions, each one developing the story.Who, for instance, helped thefighter jets, which in at least one case (according to foreign media reports)were F-35s? When operating in stealth mode and without external fuel tanks, theF-35 doesn’t have the range to reach Iraq from Israel without refueling inmidair.Anotherquestion touches upon the long flight path, which presumably passed throughSyrian and Iraqi airspace. That would have exposed the planes to Russian andSyrian radar if they weren’t in stealth mode. If they were Israeli planes, theymost likely would not have flown via Jordan; Amman would never authorize such aflight, and it would violate Jordanian sovereignty and further disrupt thealready tense bilateral relationship between the two countries. This wouldleave no other choice but to fly over Syria.InIraq, meanwhile, the attacks sparked demands that the country purchaseanti-aircraft missiles and otherwise improve its air defense systems, which aredecades out of date. Members of parliament also demanded that Iraq take backcontrol over the parts of its airspace currently overseen by the United States.Thelast question, though, is what purpose the attack served. There’s nothing newabout the presence of Iranian Zelzal and Fateh-110 missiles, which have rangesof 200 to 700 kilometers and are capable of hitting Israel. In August 2018,Reuters reported that Iran had been moving dozens of missiles into Iraq formonths and had also restarted operations at missile factories in Al-Zafaraniya,east of Baghdad, and Jurf al-Sakhar, near Karbala. The report also revealed theexistence of a third missile plant in Iraqi Kurdistan. The factories date backto the days of Saddam Hussein’s rule, but they were revived in 2016.InMay 2019, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid a hasty visit to Baghdad totell Iraq’s prime minister to stop letting Iran bring missiles into the countryand to remove the Iranian missiles that were already there. According toseveral reports, including one that cited former Iraqi Prime Minister AyadAlawi, Israel gave Pompeo photographs of the missiles and launch pads, and saidin no uncertain terms that it would take action against them if Iraq didn’tremove them itself.Sowhy did Israel refrain from attacking those missiles until now? Israel believesTrump gave it sweeping authorization to defend itself last December, when,after returning from a visit to American forces in Iraq, he said, “We giveIsrael $4.5 billion a year. And they’re doing very well defending themselves.”This remark was a response to criticism that the planned withdrawal of Americanforces from Syria could endanger Israel’s security.While Washington doesn’t want tobe seen as attacking Iran itself, it wouldn’t be alarmed by a strike on missilestockpiles in Iraq. But it apparently asked Israel to let it try diplomaticpressure before resorting to military action. Inter alia, America demanded thatIraq put a halt to the operations of pro-Iranian Shi’ite militias and stopbuying electricity from Iran. Additionally, even though Trump extended theexemption he gave Iraq from complying with sanctions on Iran until September15, he demanded that the Iraqi government locate alternative sources of naturalgas and electricity.Butit hasn’t been all talk: Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department imposedsanctions on four Iraqis – the former governors of Nineveh and Saladingovernorates and two Shi’ite militia commanders – due to their work on behalfof Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Iraq. Congress also intends to passlegislation imposing sanctions on anyone who works to undermine Iraq’sstability. The law would allow the administration to sanction companies andindividuals inside and outside Iraq that seek to serve the Iranian governmentand undermine the Iraqi government.TheIraqi government has publicly declared that it’s not party to the war betweenAmerica and Iran. But despite saying it opposes sanctions on Iran, it agreed tocomply with them. Moreover, in early July, it ordered all members of Shi’itemilitias to enlist in the Iraqi security forces by July 31, therebyimplementing a decision made back in 2016 to subordinate the militias to fullIraqi control.Thisorder, though welcomed by Washington, is meaningless in practice. The militiaswill remain loyal to Iran, and if necessary, they will take their orders fromTehran, even if that means contradicting their Iraqi chain of command. Thedemand to stop buying electricity and gas from Iran is also unfeasible, becauseIraq, which has invested more than $120 billion in its electricity system since2003, suffers from chronic power shortages, especially in its southern regions.It depends on electricity from Iran, especially for Basra, which also suppliespower to other parts of Iraq.Earlierthis year, electricity shortages sparked violent demonstrations in the city ofBasra. Alongside slogans denouncing the Iraqi government, there were quite afew slogans denouncing Iran, which has Iraq by the throat. But anyone concernedabout the Iraqi government’s stability can’t expect it to halt the power supplyfrom Iran, as that would bring hundreds of thousands of Iraqis into thestreets.Granted, SaudiArabia has offered to provide electricity in Iran’s stead. But until areliable power line is built between the two countries, Iraq will continue toneed Iranian power.Asidefrom electricity and gas, Iraq also imports most of its consumer goods fromeither Iran or Turkey. Bilateral trade with Iran currently totals around $12billion a year, and the goal is to increase it to $20 billion. Just last week,Iran and Iraq signed an agreement to open a joint commodities exchange and setup joint investment funds.SaudiArabia is using massive soft power on Iraq. This week, it announced that thetwo countries have signed a military cooperation agreement, though the detailsaren’t yet clear. Last year, Saudi Arabia promised to donate $1 billion to helpIraq build a sports complex, open four consulates in Iraq and reopen a bordercrossing between the two countries that had been closed since 1990.ButSaudi and American diplomacy will have a very hard time severing Iraq fromIran, and not only because Iraq is so economically dependent on Tehran. Theirshared Shi’ite faith, which nourishes a shared cultural infrastructure, coupledwith Iraq’s fears of being taken over by Sunni Saudi Arabia and the deepanti-Americanism of large parts of the public, will all oblige the Iraqigovernment – most of whose ministers are Shi’ite, even if they don’tnecessarily support Iran – to weigh its steps very cautiously.Ostensibly,the attacks on the missile stockpiles should make it clear to Iraq that if itdoesn’t end Iran’s military penetration, it could well become the stage for aninternational war. But this heavy hint could boomerang if, due to domesticpolitical pressure, Iraq instead decides to serve as Iran’s shield.