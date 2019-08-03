Home › Baghdad Post › New Front or Secret Partner? Behind Iraq's Silence on Israeli Strikes

New Front or Secret Partner? Behind Iraq's Silence on Israeli Strikes

2019/08/03 | 05:40



“Baghdad’s silence on Israeli



raids against Iraqi soil raises eyebrows,” read the headline of an article by



Iranian journalist Ali Mousavi Khalkhali published on the Iranian website Iran



Front Page. His bewilderment was shared by around 80 members of Iraq’s



parliament, who urged the government to condemn, or at least respond in some



way, to the two strikes attributed to Israel last month – one on the



Amirli base in Saladin Governorate and one on the Abu Montazer al-Muhammadavi



base in Diyala Governorate, better known as Camp Ashraf.Iraqi journalists have reminded



Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi that he swore Iraq would never become



a launching pad for attacks on Iran. They have also recalled the recent



statement by Iraq’s ambassador to Washington, Fareed Yasseen, who said, “There



are objective reasons that may call for normalizing relations with Israel.”These two messages revolve around



a few central questions: Is Iraq a new Israeli front in its war against the



Iranian threat, as implied in press briefings by Israeli intelligence



officials? Or is Iraq a hidden ally, which, even if it won’t participate in the



war on Iran, also won’t interfere with foreign efforts – Israeli, American



or Saudi – to fight Iran on its territory?Even



if there’s no clear answer, European diplomats say Israeli officials have been



holding secret meetings with Iraqi government officials for some time now. Some



of these meetings have even taken place in Israel.The



Iranian journalist also cited visits to Israel by Nadia Murad, the 2018



Nobel Peace Prize laureate; and Lamiya Aji Bashar, winner of the 2016



Sakharov Prize; as well as by three other Iraqi delegations over the past year,



as proof that Iraq maintains “normalized” ties with Israel.His



list of evidence continues: Khalkhali also said that Maryam Rajavi, leader of



the Iranian opposition organization Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, visited Israel just



before the attack on Iraq and asserted that the timing was no accident.



Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, he said, is an important source of information about events



in Iran for both the American and the Israeli governments.Members of the group lived for



decades at Camp Ashraf.After



both Iraqi and Iranian forces attacked the camp, the Iraqi government expelled



its residents in 2016. It then transferred control of the base to Iran’s



Revolutionary Guards. Israel says the base is now being used to store Iranian



ballistic missiles that were apparently slated to be transferred to Syria and Hezbollah in



Lebanon or else used to attack Israel directly from Iraq.The



story of Rajavi’s visit has since been debunked. An investigative report by the



Daily Beast found that information about the alleged visit had come from the



Twitter account of France’s consul general in Jerusalem, Pierre Cochard, a



seemingly credible source. But it turns out this account never belonged to



Chochard despite seeming strikingly authentic, and was used to push the false



story about Rajavi.Nevertheless,



in Iranian and Arab media, the visit has become a fact that serves as proof of



cooperation between Mujahedeen-e-Khalq and Israel, in which the former gives



the latter information about what’s happening on Iranian bases in Iraq. It also



begs more questions, each one developing the story.Who, for instance, helped the



fighter jets, which in at least one case (according to foreign media reports)



were F-35s? When operating in stealth mode and without external fuel tanks, the



F-35 doesn’t have the range to reach Iraq from Israel without refueling in



midair.Another



question touches upon the long flight path, which presumably passed through



Syrian and Iraqi airspace. That would have exposed the planes to Russian and



Syrian radar if they weren’t in stealth mode. If they were Israeli planes, they



most likely would not have flown via Jordan; Amman would never authorize such a



flight, and it would violate Jordanian sovereignty and further disrupt the



already tense bilateral relationship between the two countries. This would



leave no other choice but to fly over Syria.In



Iraq, meanwhile, the attacks sparked demands that the country purchase



anti-aircraft missiles and otherwise improve its air defense systems, which are



decades out of date. Members of parliament also demanded that Iraq take back



control over the parts of its airspace currently overseen by the United States.The



last question, though, is what purpose the attack served. There’s nothing new



about the presence of Iranian Zelzal and Fateh-110 missiles, which have ranges



of 200 to 700 kilometers and are capable of hitting Israel. In August 2018,



Reuters reported that Iran had been moving dozens of missiles into Iraq for



months and had also restarted operations at missile factories in Al-Zafaraniya,



east of Baghdad, and Jurf al-Sakhar, near Karbala. The report also revealed the



existence of a third missile plant in Iraqi Kurdistan. The factories date back



to the days of Saddam Hussein’s rule, but they were revived in 2016.In



May 2019, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid a hasty visit to Baghdad to



tell Iraq’s prime minister to stop letting Iran bring missiles into the country



and to remove the Iranian missiles that were already there. According to



several reports, including one that cited former Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad



Alawi, Israel gave Pompeo photographs of the missiles and launch pads, and said



in no uncertain terms that it would take action against them if Iraq didn’t



remove them itself.So



why did Israel refrain from attacking those missiles until now? Israel believes



Trump gave it sweeping authorization to defend itself last December, when,



after returning from a visit to American forces in Iraq, he said, “We give



Israel $4.5 billion a year. And they’re doing very well defending themselves.”



This remark was a response to criticism that the planned withdrawal of American



forces from Syria could endanger Israel’s security.While Washington doesn’t want to



be seen as attacking Iran itself, it wouldn’t be alarmed by a strike on missile



stockpiles in Iraq. But it apparently asked Israel to let it try diplomatic



pressure before resorting to military action. Inter alia, America demanded that



Iraq put a halt to the operations of pro-Iranian Shi’ite militias and stop



buying electricity from Iran. Additionally, even though Trump extended the



exemption he gave Iraq from complying with sanctions on Iran until September



15, he demanded that the Iraqi government locate alternative sources of natural



gas and electricity.But



it hasn’t been all talk: Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed



sanctions on four Iraqis – the former governors of Nineveh and Saladin



governorates and two Shi’ite militia commanders – due to their work on behalf



of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Iraq. Congress also intends to pass



legislation imposing sanctions on anyone who works to undermine Iraq’s



stability. The law would allow the administration to sanction companies and



individuals inside and outside Iraq that seek to serve the Iranian government



and undermine the Iraqi government.The



Iraqi government has publicly declared that it’s not party to the war between



America and Iran. But despite saying it opposes sanctions on Iran, it agreed to



comply with them. Moreover, in early July, it ordered all members of Shi’ite



militias to enlist in the Iraqi security forces by July 31, thereby



implementing a decision made back in 2016 to subordinate the militias to full



Iraqi control.This



order, though welcomed by Washington, is meaningless in practice. The militias



will remain loyal to Iran, and if necessary, they will take their orders from



Tehran, even if that means contradicting their Iraqi chain of command. The



demand to stop buying electricity and gas from Iran is also unfeasible, because



Iraq, which has invested more than $120 billion in its electricity system since



2003, suffers from chronic power shortages, especially in its southern regions.



It depends on electricity from Iran, especially for Basra, which also supplies



power to other parts of Iraq.Earlier



this year, electricity shortages sparked violent demonstrations in the city of



Basra. Alongside slogans denouncing the Iraqi government, there were quite a



few slogans denouncing Iran, which has Iraq by the throat. But anyone concerned



about the Iraqi government’s stability can’t expect it to halt the power supply



from Iran, as that would bring hundreds of thousands of Iraqis into the



streets.Granted, Saudi



Arabia has offered to provide electricity in Iran’s stead. But until a



reliable power line is built between the two countries, Iraq will continue to



need Iranian power.Aside



from electricity and gas, Iraq also imports most of its consumer goods from



either Iran or Turkey. Bilateral trade with Iran currently totals around $12



billion a year, and the goal is to increase it to $20 billion. Just last week,



Iran and Iraq signed an agreement to open a joint commodities exchange and set



up joint investment funds.Saudi



Arabia is using massive soft power on Iraq. This week, it announced that the



two countries have signed a military cooperation agreement, though the details



aren’t yet clear. Last year, Saudi Arabia promised to donate $1 billion to help



Iraq build a sports complex, open four consulates in Iraq and reopen a border



crossing between the two countries that had been closed since 1990.But



Saudi and American diplomacy will have a very hard time severing Iraq from



Iran, and not only because Iraq is so economically dependent on Tehran. Their



shared Shi’ite faith, which nourishes a shared cultural infrastructure, coupled



with Iraq’s fears of being taken over by Sunni Saudi Arabia and the deep



anti-Americanism of large parts of the public, will all oblige the Iraqi



government – most of whose ministers are Shi’ite, even if they don’t



necessarily support Iran – to weigh its steps very cautiously.Ostensibly,



the attacks on the missile stockpiles should make it clear to Iraq that if it



doesn’t end Iran’s military penetration, it could well become the stage for an



international war. But this heavy hint could boomerang if, due to domestic



political pressure, Iraq instead decides to serve as Iran’s shield.







