New Front or Secret Partner? Behind Iraq's Silence on Israeli Strikes

2019/08/03 | 05:40
“Baghdad’s silence on Israeli

raids against Iraqi soil raises eyebrows,” read the headline of an article by

Iranian journalist Ali Mousavi Khalkhali published on the Iranian website Iran

Front Page. His bewilderment was shared by around 80 members of Iraq’s

parliament, who urged the government to condemn, or at least respond in some

way, to the two strikes attributed to Israel  last month – one on the

Amirli base in Saladin Governorate and one on the Abu Montazer al-Muhammadavi

base in Diyala Governorate, better known as Camp Ashraf.Iraqi journalists have reminded

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi that he swore Iraq would never become

a launching pad for attacks on Iran. They have also recalled the recent

statement by Iraq’s ambassador to Washington, Fareed Yasseen, who said, “There

are objective reasons that may call for normalizing relations with Israel.”These two messages revolve around

a few central questions: Is Iraq a new Israeli front in its war against the

Iranian threat, as implied in press briefings by Israeli intelligence

officials? Or is Iraq a hidden ally, which, even if it won’t participate in the

war on Iran, also won’t interfere with foreign efforts – Israeli, American

or Saudi – to fight Iran on its territory?Even

if there’s no clear answer, European diplomats say Israeli officials have been

holding secret meetings with Iraqi government officials for some time now. Some

of these meetings have even taken place in Israel.The

Iranian journalist also cited visits to Israel by Nadia Murad, the 2018

Nobel Peace Prize laureate; and Lamiya Aji Bashar, winner of the 2016

Sakharov Prize; as well as by three other Iraqi delegations over the past year,

as proof that Iraq maintains “normalized” ties with Israel.His

list of evidence continues: Khalkhali also said that Maryam Rajavi, leader of

the Iranian opposition organization Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, visited Israel just

before the attack on Iraq and asserted that the timing was no accident.

Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, he said, is an important source of information about events

in Iran for both the American and the Israeli governments.Members of the group lived for

decades at Camp Ashraf.After

both Iraqi and Iranian forces attacked the camp, the Iraqi government expelled

its residents in 2016. It then transferred control of the base to Iran’s

Revolutionary Guards. Israel says the base is now being used to store Iranian

ballistic missiles that were apparently slated to be transferred to Syria and Hezbollah in

Lebanon or else used to attack Israel directly from Iraq.The

story of Rajavi’s visit has since been debunked. An investigative report by the

Daily Beast found that information about the alleged visit had come from the

Twitter account of France’s consul general in Jerusalem, Pierre Cochard, a

seemingly credible source. But it turns out this account never belonged to

Chochard despite seeming strikingly authentic, and was used to push the false

story about Rajavi.Nevertheless,

in Iranian and Arab media, the visit has become a fact that serves as proof of

cooperation between Mujahedeen-e-Khalq and Israel, in which the former gives

the latter information about what’s happening on Iranian bases in Iraq. It also

begs more questions, each one developing the story.Who, for instance, helped the

fighter jets, which in at least one case (according to foreign media reports)

were F-35s? When operating in stealth mode and without external fuel tanks, the

F-35 doesn’t have the range to reach Iraq from Israel without refueling in

midair.Another

question touches upon the long flight path, which presumably passed through

Syrian and Iraqi airspace. That would have exposed the planes to Russian and

Syrian radar if they weren’t in stealth mode. If they were Israeli planes, they

most likely would not have flown via Jordan; Amman would never authorize such a

flight, and it would violate Jordanian sovereignty and further disrupt the

already tense bilateral relationship between the two countries. This would

leave no other choice but to fly over Syria.In

Iraq, meanwhile, the attacks sparked demands that the country purchase

anti-aircraft missiles and otherwise improve its air defense systems, which are

decades out of date. Members of parliament also demanded that Iraq take back

control over the parts of its airspace currently overseen by the United States.The

last question, though, is what purpose the attack served. There’s nothing new

about the presence of Iranian Zelzal and Fateh-110 missiles, which have ranges

of 200 to 700 kilometers and are capable of hitting Israel. In August 2018,

Reuters reported that Iran had been moving dozens of missiles into Iraq for

months and had also restarted operations at missile factories in Al-Zafaraniya,

east of Baghdad, and Jurf al-Sakhar, near Karbala. The report also revealed the

existence of a third missile plant in Iraqi Kurdistan. The factories date back

to the days of Saddam Hussein’s rule, but they were revived in 2016.In

May 2019, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid a hasty visit to Baghdad to

tell Iraq’s prime minister to stop letting Iran bring missiles into the country

and to remove the Iranian missiles that were already there. According to

several reports, including one that cited former Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad

Alawi, Israel gave Pompeo photographs of the missiles and launch pads, and said

in no uncertain terms that it would take action against them if Iraq didn’t

remove them itself.So

why did Israel refrain from attacking those missiles until now? Israel believes

Trump gave it sweeping authorization to defend itself last December, when,

after returning from a visit to American forces in Iraq, he said, “We give

Israel $4.5 billion a year. And they’re doing very well defending themselves.”

This remark was a response to criticism that the planned withdrawal of American

forces from Syria could endanger Israel’s security.While Washington doesn’t want to

be seen as attacking Iran itself, it wouldn’t be alarmed by a strike on missile

stockpiles in Iraq. But it apparently asked Israel to let it try diplomatic

pressure before resorting to military action. Inter alia, America demanded that

Iraq put a halt to the operations of pro-Iranian Shi’ite militias and stop

buying electricity from Iran. Additionally, even though Trump extended the

exemption he gave Iraq from complying with sanctions on Iran until September

15, he demanded that the Iraqi government locate alternative sources of natural

gas and electricity.But

it hasn’t been all talk: Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed

sanctions on four Iraqis – the former governors of Nineveh and Saladin

governorates and two Shi’ite militia commanders – due to their work on behalf

of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Iraq. Congress also intends to pass

legislation imposing sanctions on anyone who works to undermine Iraq’s

stability. The law would allow the administration to sanction companies and

individuals inside and outside Iraq that seek to serve the Iranian government

and undermine the Iraqi government.The

Iraqi government has publicly declared that it’s not party to the war between

America and Iran. But despite saying it opposes sanctions on Iran, it agreed to

comply with them. Moreover, in early July, it ordered all members of Shi’ite

militias to enlist in the Iraqi security forces by July 31, thereby

implementing a decision made back in 2016 to subordinate the militias to full

Iraqi control.This

order, though welcomed by Washington, is meaningless in practice. The militias

will remain loyal to Iran, and if necessary, they will take their orders from

Tehran, even if that means contradicting their Iraqi chain of command. The

demand to stop buying electricity and gas from Iran is also unfeasible, because

Iraq, which has invested more than $120 billion in its electricity system since

2003, suffers from chronic power shortages, especially in its southern regions.

It depends on electricity from Iran, especially for Basra, which also supplies

power to other parts of Iraq.Earlier

this year, electricity shortages sparked violent demonstrations in the city of

Basra. Alongside slogans denouncing the Iraqi government, there were quite a

few slogans denouncing Iran, which has Iraq by the throat. But anyone concerned

about the Iraqi government’s stability can’t expect it to halt the power supply

from Iran, as that would bring hundreds of thousands of Iraqis into the

streets.Granted, Saudi

Arabia has offered to provide electricity in Iran’s stead. But until a

reliable power line is built between the two countries, Iraq will continue to

need Iranian power.Aside

from electricity and gas, Iraq also imports most of its consumer goods from

either Iran or Turkey. Bilateral trade with Iran currently totals around $12

billion a year, and the goal is to increase it to $20 billion. Just last week,

Iran and Iraq signed an agreement to open a joint commodities exchange and set

up joint investment funds.Saudi

Arabia is using massive soft power on Iraq. This week, it announced that the

two countries have signed a military cooperation agreement, though the details

aren’t yet clear. Last year, Saudi Arabia promised to donate $1 billion to help

Iraq build a sports complex, open four consulates in Iraq and reopen a border

crossing between the two countries that had been closed since 1990.But

Saudi and American diplomacy will have a very hard time severing Iraq from

Iran, and not only because Iraq is so economically dependent on Tehran. Their

shared Shi’ite faith, which nourishes a shared cultural infrastructure, coupled

with Iraq’s fears of being taken over by Sunni Saudi Arabia and the deep

anti-Americanism of large parts of the public, will all oblige the Iraqi

government – most of whose ministers are Shi’ite, even if they don’t

necessarily support Iran – to weigh its steps very cautiously.Ostensibly,

the attacks on the missile stockpiles should make it clear to Iraq that if it

doesn’t end Iran’s military penetration, it could well become the stage for an

international war. But this heavy hint could boomerang if, due to domestic

political pressure, Iraq instead decides to serve as Iran’s shield.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


