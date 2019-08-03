عربي | كوردى


Tehran Student Begins Prison Sentence for Peaceful Activism

2019/08/03 | 06:15
A student at the University of Tehran was arrested by the Iranian

regime’s intelligence forces on Sunday  and taken to the notorious Evin Prison to

begin her sentence for peaceful activism during last year’s protests.Leila Hosseinzadeh, an anthropology student, had her sentence of

two and a half years in prison and a two-year foreign travel ban upheld by

the Tehran Province Appeals Court on June 24.Hosseinzadeh, who served as the secretary of Tehran University

students’ central council, was arrested during the nationwide uprisings in 2018

but was released on bail.She was previously sentenced to six years in prison and a two-year

ban on leaving the country by Branch 26 of the Court of Tehran on March 7,

2018.Her trial began on October 22, 2018, and her revision hearing was

held on May 14. Then, on Monday, June 24, Branch 36 of Tehran Appeals Court

told Hosseinzadeh that she was sentenced to 30 months in prison on the charge

of “association and collusion against national security” and another year for

“propaganda against the state”. She is also prohibited from leaving the country

for two years after her prison sentence ends.There were a particularly high number of students arrested and

prosecuted during the December 2017/January 2018 protests; something that even

Iranian regime officials are admitting.





