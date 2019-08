Tehran Student Begins Prison Sentence for Peaceful Activism

2019/08/03 | 06:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A student at the University of Tehran was arrested by the Iranianregime’s intelligence forces on Sunday and taken to the notorious Evin Prison tobegin her sentence for peaceful activism during last year’s protests.Leila Hosseinzadeh, an anthropology student, had her sentence oftwo and a half years in prison and a two-year foreign travel ban upheld bythe Tehran Province Appeals Court on June 24.Hosseinzadeh, who served as the secretary of Tehran Universitystudents’ central council, was arrested during the nationwide uprisings in 2018but was released on bail.She was previously sentenced to six years in prison and a two-yearban on leaving the country by Branch 26 of the Court of Tehran on March 7,2018.Her trial began on October 22, 2018, and her revision hearing washeld on May 14. Then, on Monday, June 24, Branch 36 of Tehran Appeals Courttold Hosseinzadeh that she was sentenced to 30 months in prison on the chargeof “association and collusion against national security” and another year for“propaganda against the state”. She is also prohibited from leaving the countryfor two years after her prison sentence ends.There were a particularly high number of students arrested andprosecuted during the December 2017/January 2018 protests; something that evenIranian regime officials are admitting.