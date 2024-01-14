2024-01-14 05:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq was the nation with the largest number of internet shutdowns in 2023, according to a survey from Top 10 VPN. Its 66 shutdowns almost all occurred in relation to school exams, in an attempt to prevent cheating. Internet blackouts lasted a total of 185 hours, while social media shutdowns totalled 280 […]

The post Iraq had the most Internet Shutdowns in 2023 first appeared on Iraq Business News.