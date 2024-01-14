Iraqi parliament resumes session to elect new speaker amid talks about a top contender's withdrawal

2024-01-14 08:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament resumed its session on Saturday to elect a new speaker in lieu of Mohammad al-Halboosi who was dismissed from office after a fallout with a fellow lawmaker.

The session began at 8:00 PM Iraq time with the candidates, Shaalan al-Kareem and Salem al-Issawi, leading the race. However, the session was delayed for several hours amid profound disagreement among the council members and talks about al-Issawi's withdrawal.

The session was marked by accusations of procedural violations by the acting speaker of parliament, Muhsen al-Mandalawi. Several lawmakers, including Hanan al-Fatlawi, accused al-Mandalawi of delaying the session and of violating the parliament's internal regulations.