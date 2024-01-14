Barzani and Al-Mandalawi stress dialogue and constitutional solutions in Baghdad meetings

2024-01-14 14:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, emphasized the necessity of resolving issues between Baghdad and Erbil through dialogue and per the constitution during their meeting on Sunday.

In a statement from KRI’s Presidency, Barzani met with Al-Mandalawi in Baghdad. The discussions covered political and security situations, emphasizing the role of the Parliament in addressing the country's issues, particularly those related to Erbil-Baghdad problems and the election of the new Iraqi Parliament President.

Both parties stressed that the security and stability of Iraq are interconnected, highlighting that any imbalance in any part of Iraq would impact the overall security and stability of the country. They called on everyone in Iraq to work towards preserving security and stability.

In a separate statement from Al-Mandalawi's media office, he received Nechirvan Barzani at his residence, attended by several deputies, to exchange views on the political and security situation in Iraq.

The meeting addressed various important files and issues, focusing on the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil. Emphasis was placed on the importance of resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and understanding, under the constitution. Discussions also covered regional developments, stressing the necessity of maintaining stability and security in the country, and the importance of cooperation to achieve the interests and aspirations of the various components of the Iraqi people.

Earlier today, President Barzani expressed satisfaction with the "positive" meetings held with officials and political leaders during his visit to Baghdad, expressing hope for a near resolution of the Region's problems.