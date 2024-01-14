Baghdad allocatess 615bn Dinars for KRI's employee salaries

2024-01-14 16:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A government source revealed on Sunday that the Iraqi federal government in Baghdad has allocated 615 billion dinars to secure the salaries of employees in the Kurdistan Region.

The decision was made during the ongoing session of the Iraqi Cabinet.

This move follows discussions held by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, with officials in Baghdad regarding the Kurdistan Region's budget and the salaries of its people. The federal government's decision to allocate part of the region's budget comes after these discussions.

President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in the capital, Baghdad, yesterday to participate in the official memorial ceremony for "Iraqi Martyr Day," commemorating the assassination of Ayatollah Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim.