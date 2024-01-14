Legal challenge to Sha’lan Al-Karim's parliament speaker nomination sparks suspension request

2024-01-14 17:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Supreme Federal Court (the highest judicial authority in Iraq) received, on Sunday, a lawsuit challenging the nomination of Shaa’lan Al-Karim for the presidency of the Iraqi Parliament. The lawsuit was filed by MPs Yousef Al-Kalabi and Faleh Al-Khazali.

The lawsuit includes a request to issue a provincial order to suspend the election session until the lawsuit is resolved.

The first round of voting for the new Speaker of the Parliament concluded yesterday, Saturday, with the candidate Shaa’lan Al-Karim leading with 152 votes. He was followed by MP Salem Al-Issawi, the candidate of Al-Siyada Alliance, with 97 votes.