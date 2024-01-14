Nechirvan Barzani, Adel Abdul Mahdi advocate for a national dialogue to resolve Baghdad-Erbil disputes

2024-01-14 18:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, and former Prime Minister of Iraq, Adel Abdul Mahdi, met in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss the political situation in Iraq and the Middle as tension soars in the aftermath of the Hamas-Israel war.

The two leaders, according to an official readout by Barzani's bureau, agreed on the importance of continuing dialogue and negotiations between the political parties in Iraq to resolve the country's problems and protect the rights of citizens.