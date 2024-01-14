Barzani and al-Amiri emphasize avoiding involvement in the region’s crises
Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, and the head of the Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, emphasized on Sunday the necessity of protecting the security and stability of Iraq and avoiding involvement in the crises of the region.
According to a statement from the Presidency of the Region, Barzani and al-Amiri discussed the current security and political situation in Iraq and the complexities of the region in Baghdad. Both sides emphasized the importance of safeguarding the security and stability of Iraq and preventing it from becoming part of the crises and complexities of the region.
Addressing the ongoing issues between Erbil and Baghdad and the importance of resolving them through dialogue and understanding was another aspect of the meeting. They agreed on the need to settle the financial dues and salaries of KRI’s employees and not to compromise the lives and livelihoods of the