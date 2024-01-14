Barzani and al-Amiri emphasize avoiding involvement in the region’s crises

2024-01-14 18:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, and the head of the Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, emphasized on Sunday the necessity of protecting the security and stability of Iraq and avoiding involvement in the crises of the region.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Region, Barzani and al-Amiri discussed the current security and political situation in Iraq and the complexities of the region in Baghdad. Both sides emphasized the importance of safeguarding the security and stability of Iraq and preventing it from becoming part of the crises and complexities of the region.