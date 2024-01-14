Barzani, Samarai discuss constitutional entitlements

2024-01-14 18:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, and the head of the Azm Alliance, Muthanna al-Samarrai, met in Erbil on Monday for talks on the constitutional entitlements of the Kurdistan Region.

The two leaders, according to a readout by Barzani's bureau, agreed on the importance of continuing dialogue and cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government of Iraq to resolve the outstanding issues between the two sides.

Barzani and al-Samarrai also discussed the political, economic, and security challenges facing Iraq. They stressed the need for all political parties to work together to address these challenges.

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of supporting the government's efforts to achieve security and stability. They also condemned the attacks on the Kurdistan Region and called for a deepening of cooperation between the two governments.