2024-01-14 18:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, opened the Saudi pavilion at the Baghdad International Fair, where Saudi Arabia is the guest of honor for the 47th version of the exhibition. 95 Saudi companies from various sectors are participating in the Baghdad International Fair to enhance trade exchange opportunities and create export […]

The post Iraqi PM opens Saudi pavilion at Baghdad International Fair appeared first on Iraqi News.