Iraqi crude oil exports exceed 110m barrels

2019/08/03 | 13:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- (MENAFN) Iraq's Oil Ministry exports of crude oil during the seventh month of this year stood at over 110 million barrels to reach USD6 billion in revenue.In July the average selling price of crude oil hit 61.15 dollars per barrel, as revealed the Iraqi Oil Ministry in a statement citing data the State Organization for Marketing of Oil issued.According to the statement, "Iraq's total exports of crude oil in July reached about 110.54 million barrels, at an average of 3.566 million barrels per day, with revenue of 6.76 billion dollars for the 31 days of July."The statement added: "Iraq exported 106.5 million barrels from the country's central and southern oil fields, and 3.11 million barrels from the northern province of Kirkuk, in addition to 929,145 barrels of oil from Qayyara Oil Field in the northern province of Nineveh."MENAFN0308201900450000ID1098839308