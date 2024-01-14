2024-01-14 21:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A government source reported on Sunday that the federal government in Baghdad sent 615 billion dinars to secure the salaries of employees in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The source told Shafaq News that the Iraqi cabinet decided during its session held on Sunday to send 615 billion dinars (approximately $2 billion) […]

The post Baghdad sends 615 billion dinars to Iraqi Kurdistan to pay employees’ salaries appeared first on Iraqi News.