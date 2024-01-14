Iraqi will not import wheat in 2024

2024-01-14 22:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Trade, Atheer Al-Ghurairi, said that Iraq does not plan to import wheat this year because the country has large stocks sufficient for seven months with expectations of a bumper crop. Al-Gurairi’s remarks come after the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, mentioned in late December that Iraq’s increasing […]

