2024-01-15 00:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi Shiite paramilitary group on Sunday claimed responsibility for attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria.

The group, named Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed in an online statement that its fighters launched a bomb-laden drones and rockets on base housing U.S.- forces in Iraq's Erbil Airport and Syria's Conoco and Kharab al-Jeir.

The authorities in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region are yet to comment on the incident.

Last week, the armed group claimed responsibility for more than 10 drone and rocket attacks on four U.S. military bases in neighboring Syria.

The attacks by the Iraqi armed group are part of a series of retaliatory measures against the U.S. forces amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip, according to the statements.