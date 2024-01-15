Disputes between two local governments delay opening a key border crossing with Saudi Arabia

2024-01-15 00:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The local government of the southern province of Muthanna has revealed that the opening of al-Jumayma border crossing with Saudi Arabia has been delayed due to a lack of funding for infrastructure.

The crossing, which is located about 70 kilometers from the city of Najaf, was approved for construction several years ago. However, the project has not been completed due to a lack of funding. The estimated cost of the infrastructure is 150 billion Iraqi dinars, or about $10 million.

"The Muthanna government has proposed a temporary solution of installing prefabricated buildings at the crossing until the infrastructure can be completed," the head of the planning department in the Muthanna's government, Qabel Mahmoud. "However, this proposal has been rejected by the Najaf government, which also claims ownership of the crossing."

"A high-level committee has been formed in Baghdad to resolve the dispute over the ownership of the crossing," he added. "The committee includes representatives from both provinces. The committee has tasked the representatives with submitting feasibility studies on the issue."

"The Muthanna government is concerned that the Najaf government will use its political influence to win the dispute," he continued. "The Muthanna government has warned that if this happens, the people of Muthanna will take action."

In 1990, Iraq and Saudi Arabia severed ties following former President Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait.

In 2020, the two countries opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in 30 years.

A thaw began in 2017 when then Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir travelled to Baghdad – the first such visit in decades – followed by a Riyadh trip by then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

The first commercial flights resumed between the two countries and officials began discussing Arar, with high-profile US diplomat Brett McGurk even visiting the crossing in 2017 to support its reopening.