Iraq to play against Indonesia in 2023 AFC Asian Cup

2024-01-15 00:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In Group D, the Iraqi national team will play Indonesia on Monday to begin their much-awaited 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign. Iraq is optimistic going into the competition, having had a successful year under Spanish coach Jesus Casas. Iraq won the Arabian Gulf Cup in Basra to start 2023. Later, it won […]

