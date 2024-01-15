2024-01-15 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has presided over a meeting with representatives from Ernst & Young (EY), specializing in auditing and financial consulting. The preliminary draft of the company's plan for restructuring the state-owned Rafidain Bank was discussed. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, he emphasized the need […]

The post Restructuring Rafidain Bank: Iraqi PM meets Ernst & Young first appeared on Iraq Business News.