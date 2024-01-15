Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Three Sixty Solar signs MoU with Iraqi Firm

Three Sixty Solar signs MoU with Iraqi Firm

Three Sixty Solar signs MoU with Iraqi Firm
Three Sixty Solar signs MoU with Iraqi Firm
2024-01-15 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Canada's Three Sixty Solar has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the sourcing, fabrication, implementation, and distribution of vertical solar tower systems within the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. The company signed the MOU with a consortium of partners including Infraforward Strategies (US), Tareeq Al-Ahmadi Company (Iraq), […]

The post Three Sixty Solar signs MoU with Iraqi Firm first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links