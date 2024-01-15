Three Sixty Solar signs MoU with Iraqi Firm

2024-01-15 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Canada's Three Sixty Solar has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the sourcing, fabrication, implementation, and distribution of vertical solar tower systems within the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. The company signed the MOU with a consortium of partners including Infraforward Strategies (US), Tareeq Al-Ahmadi Company (Iraq), […]

