US dollar drops against Iraqi dinar

2024-01-15 10:45:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US exchange rates declined slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that dollar prices fell with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 152,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, 250 dinars less than yesterday’s rate.

In the exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 153,500 dinars, while the purchasing price reached 151,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.