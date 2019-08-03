ISIL Emir, Mastermind Killed in Iraqi Airstrikes in Diyali

2019/08/03 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- TEHRAN (FNA)- A notorious emir and mastermind of ISIL’s attacks on Iraqi army and security forces in Diyali was killed in the recent Iraqi airstrikes in the province, the Arabic-language media outlets said.“The ISIL’s emir of Diyali province was killed in airstrikes by Iraq’s F-16 fighter jets on an underground military base of the terrorist group in Talal Hamrin region, the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website quoted Head of Diyali Province Security Committee Sadeq al-Hosseini as saying.
Al-Hosseini reiterated that the slain ISIL emir was ISIL’s second strong man in Diyali province and had masterminded over 10 terrorists operations in Hamrin and its surrounding areas in recent months.
In a relevant development last Sunday, the Iraqi security forces killed ISIL’s media emir in Diyali province during the third phase of their mop-up operations in the region, the Arabic-language media outlets said.
The Arabic-language al-Maloumeh news website quoted a security source in Diyali province as saying that the Iraqi security forces continued their anti-ISIL military operations in Sabiayat and al-Miteh regions in Diyali province and near al-Azim area in Salahuddin province.
ISIL’s media emir Abu Eshaq Araqi was killed in the Iraqi security forces’ military operations in Diyali province, the news website said.
Meantime, the Iraqi forces declared the start of the third phase of their mop-up operations against the ISIL in Northern parts of Baghdad and in the surrounding areas of Diyali, Salahuddin and al-Anbar provinces.
The Iraqi al-Hashd al-Sha’abi also reported that the Iraqi Air Force also pounded and fully destroyed ISIL’s biggest military base which was used as a medical center near Sensoul lake in Southwestern Mosul.
In a relevant development earlier this month, at least 25 military positions and command centers of the ISIL terrorist group were destroyed in the Iraqi Army's cleansing operation in different parts of Western Iraq.
During the Iraqi Army's military operation known as Eradeh al-Nasr (Will of victory) in desert areas stretching from al-Anbar province to Salahuddin and Nineveh provinces in Western Iraq, more than a dozen hideouts of the terrorists were destroyed and all terrorists inside them were killed, Commander of Iraq's Hashd al-Sha'abi (Popular Mobilization Forces) in al-Anbar Province Qatar al-Abidi said.
Meantime, a security source in Iraqi Diyali province said that the Iraqi Army and security forces managed to fully cleanse Imam Veis region and its outskirts after destroying several of their military positions and hideouts.
The source also reiterated that the Iraqi forces killed an ISIL emir and one of his aides in al-Hafayer region.
Al-Hosseini reiterated that the slain ISIL emir was ISIL’s second strong man in Diyali province and had masterminded over 10 terrorists operations in Hamrin and its surrounding areas in recent months.
In a relevant development last Sunday, the Iraqi security forces killed ISIL’s media emir in Diyali province during the third phase of their mop-up operations in the region, the Arabic-language media outlets said.
The Arabic-language al-Maloumeh news website quoted a security source in Diyali province as saying that the Iraqi security forces continued their anti-ISIL military operations in Sabiayat and al-Miteh regions in Diyali province and near al-Azim area in Salahuddin province.
ISIL’s media emir Abu Eshaq Araqi was killed in the Iraqi security forces’ military operations in Diyali province, the news website said.
Meantime, the Iraqi forces declared the start of the third phase of their mop-up operations against the ISIL in Northern parts of Baghdad and in the surrounding areas of Diyali, Salahuddin and al-Anbar provinces.
The Iraqi al-Hashd al-Sha’abi also reported that the Iraqi Air Force also pounded and fully destroyed ISIL’s biggest military base which was used as a medical center near Sensoul lake in Southwestern Mosul.
In a relevant development earlier this month, at least 25 military positions and command centers of the ISIL terrorist group were destroyed in the Iraqi Army's cleansing operation in different parts of Western Iraq.
During the Iraqi Army's military operation known as Eradeh al-Nasr (Will of victory) in desert areas stretching from al-Anbar province to Salahuddin and Nineveh provinces in Western Iraq, more than a dozen hideouts of the terrorists were destroyed and all terrorists inside them were killed, Commander of Iraq's Hashd al-Sha'abi (Popular Mobilization Forces) in al-Anbar Province Qatar al-Abidi said.
Meantime, a security source in Iraqi Diyali province said that the Iraqi Army and security forces managed to fully cleanse Imam Veis region and its outskirts after destroying several of their military positions and hideouts.
The source also reiterated that the Iraqi forces killed an ISIL emir and one of his aides in al-Hafayer region.