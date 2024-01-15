Iraq News Now

Gold prices maintain stability in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

2024-01-15 12:30:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Gold prices remained steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

In Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold held at 436,000 dinars, with a purchasing price of 432,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars.

In Erbil, 24-karat gold commanded a selling price of 510,000 dinars, 22-karat at 470,000 dinars, 21-karat at 450,000 dinars, and 18-karat at 390,000 dinars.

