CBI’s outward remittances surge to 193$ million

2024-01-15 15:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about 206 million dollars in outward remittances and cash sales.

The Central Bank of Iraq’s total sales amounted to $206,303,771, covering transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements and a rate of 1310 for external transfers and cash sales.

Most of the dollar sales were allocated to bolstering balances abroad.

Outward remittances reached $193,283,771 million, while the cash sales amounted to $13,020,000.

Four banks engaged in purchasing cash dollars, while 18 banks responded to requests to enhance balances abroad.