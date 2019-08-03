Home › Iraq News › Why is it right for you to abuse human rights but not right for me to complain and criticize?

2019/08/03 | 15:50



Abdul-Qahar Mustafa | Exclusive to Ekurd.net



I have recently published an article at Ekurd Daily titled” Jesus Christ is the biological son of Joseph the Carpenter” in which I expressed my personal opinion about the birth of Jesus Christ in a form of criticism. In my article, I argued that I reject the claim the Christians make Jesus is the son of God and he was born to a twelve years old girl by the name Merry, without a biological father and intercourse. However, many Christians and Muslims took my article as disrespectful and insulting to their religious beliefs. They are demanding me to delete my article and apologize to them or else they would press charges of defamation against me in the court of law.



As far as I am concerned I have not defamed or insulted anyone in my article, nether do see any logic and rational base in their demands of me. All I have done is criticizing a huge claim that has not been supported by concrete and sufficient evidence. I am a human, a citizen not an object or animal to be restricted from expressing my opinion and criticize claims that are not supported by sound and reasonable evidence. I should have the right to criticize all institutions including religion in Kurdistan of Iraq or in the whole Iraq.























Religion is like any other social institution, should be open to debates, questions and criticism in Kurdistan. If schools aren’t criticized for misrepresenting facts or politicians aren’t criticized for lying and stealing money from public purse, or religions aren’t criticized for preaching hate and discrimination and committing all forms of human right abuse, there will be no force to deter and pressure to improve these institutions.



Take the Catholic Church for example; a thousand years ago Europe was pretty much under the thumb of church. Kings and Emperors use to bow down to the pope for fear of disrespecting God’s representative on Earth. When Europeans decided that the Catholic Church is like any other institution they began criticizing them, the church improved, no more vast troves of wealth, just pedophile priests.



Furthermore, how is it right and justifiable for religions to cause wars and destruction, and for Priests and Imams to preach hate and discrimination against one another or against none religious people, but not right and justifiable for an atheist to criticize religious claims that lack sufficient evidence to be true? And how is it okay for politicians to lie, steal money from public purse and arrest and kill journalists or psychologically torture them, or for the security forces to kill and assault peaceful protesters, but not okay for writers or ordinary people to criticize politicians and the whole governments in general?



If we decide that one social institution like religion can’t be criticized then we might as well decide that none of them can be criticized, which will lead to unaccountability, corruption, inertia, stagnation and all form of human right abuse in Kurdistan of Iraq. Can you imagine a world where we can’t criticize religions and the government? It would be like living in dark ages under the rule of brutal, murderous, backward, and sadistic and megalomaniac kings, emperors and religious leaders.



Abdul-Qahar Mustafa is a graduate student from Saint Louis high school in Canada. He is advocate of justice, democracy and human rights. He currently lives in Sarsang/Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan. Mustafa is a senior contributing writer for Ekurd.



The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



