Iraqi PM to attend World Economic Forum in Switzerland

2024-01-15 18:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, headed to the Swiss city of Davos on Monday to participate in the meetings of the World Economic Forum. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) mentioned that the cabinet’s meeting was held on Sunday instead of Tuesday because of the Prime Minister’s participation in the 54th […]

