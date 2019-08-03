Frappart: Female referee to take charge of Uefa Super Cup

2019/08/03 | 16:20
INA – BAGHDAD
Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a major men's European match when she takes charge of the Uefa Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea on 14 August.
Frappart will lead a team that also includes two female assistant referees when the Champions League winners face the Europa League holders in Istanbul.
The 35-year-old Frenchwoman refereed July's Women's World Cup final in Lyon.
