Frappart: Female referee to take charge of Uefa Super Cup

Frappart: Female referee to take charge of Uefa Super Cup

2019/08/03 | 16:20



INA – BAGHDAD







Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a major men's European match when she takes charge of the Uefa Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea on 14 August.







Frappart will lead a team that also includes two female assistant referees when the Champions League winners face the Europa League holders in Istanbul.







The 35-year-old Frenchwoman refereed July's Women's World Cup final in Lyon.



















