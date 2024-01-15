2024-01-15 19:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani arrived Monday in Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum.

The Iraqi premier will be pushing his "Development and Reform" agenda, along with a large team of his senior aides and cabinet officials, at the annual gathering of world leaders and the business world's elite.

The to-do list of global priorities has grown for this year's edition of the World Economic Forum gabfest of business, political, and other elites in the Alpine snows of Davos. It gets going in earnest on Tuesday and runs through Friday.

Prime Minister al-Sudani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, will hold a series of meetings on the sidelines of the annual meeting that convenes for its 54th anniversary this week.

Al-Sudani's bureau said that the meetings will focus on establishing "constructive economic partnerships with the countries of the world" in a bid to push the Iraqi government's plans for "development and reform".

Over 60 heads of state and government, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be heading to town to hold both public appearances and closed-door talks. They will be among more than 2,800 attendees, including academics, artists, and international organization leaders.

WEF was founded back in 1971 by Klaus Schwab, a Swiss-German economist and professor, in a bid to foster global cooperation on political, social, and economic issues.

The aim of the international not-for-profit organization, which is now headquartered near Geneva, was to bring together the public and private sectors to brainstorm solutions to these global problems, something which remains one of its founding principles and speaks to its mission statement: "Committed to improving the state of the world".

The first meeting of WEF five decades ago was held in Davos and has been the center of its annual gathering every year; the resort’s name even becoming the common shorthand for the event.