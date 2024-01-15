2024-01-15 20:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed strategies to strengthen bilateral relations between Iraq and the Netherlands with the Dutch Ambassador to Iraq, Hans Sandee. A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) mentioned that Al-Sudani indicated Iraq’s openness to partnerships in different fields, particularly the activation of the joint […]

The post Iraqi PM invited to visit the Netherlands appeared first on Iraqi News.