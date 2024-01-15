Iraq beats Indonesia 3-1 in the AFC Asian Cup

2024-01-15 22:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq secured a 3-1 victory against Indonesia in a highly competitive match during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup’s Group D, earning all three points. Despite the optimism that Indonesia’s Marselino Ferdinand would score, Mohanad Ali, Omar Rashid, and Aymen Hussein secured the victory. Iraq’s goals were scored by Mohanad Ali in the 17th minute, […]

