Iraq denies media reports on deploying additional US troops in Iraq

2024-01-15 22:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq denied Monday reports about new troop reinforcements to the US-led coalition against the Daesh/ISIS group.

"Iraq definitely does not need any foreign troops," Major General Tahseen al-Khafaji, the head of Iraq's Security Media Cell (SMC) told Shafaq News Agency. "The role of the international coalition is limited to providing advice, training, and security information."

The United States is sending 1,500 troops to Iraq and Syria amid a rapidly heating up regional standoff with Iran-aligned groups in those countries.

A report by CBS News showed soldiers from the New Jersey Army National Guard being celebrated and honoured by New Jersey state Governor Phil Murphy before their deployment, which is reportedly their largest since 2008. The soldiers will first head to Fort Bliss in Texas for training before going to the Middle East. There was no official confirmation yet of the reports.

This is happening while US-opposed forces in Iraq and Syria have targeted US bases at least 130 times since the start of the war in Gaza.

The government of Syria considers US forces to be an "occupying" force, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said last week that he wants a "quick" exit of US forces.