Iraqi Parliament calls on government to withdraw US forces from Iraq

2024-01-16 03:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, urged the Iraqi government on Monday to abide by the Parliament’s decision to withdraw US forces from the country. Al-Mandalawi considered that the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qasem Soleimani, and the chief of staff of […]

