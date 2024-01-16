Iraqi Customs Official Jailed; must Repay $60m

2024-01-16 04:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Commission of Integrity has ordered five years "severe imprisonment" for the former Director of Customs at the Trebil (Tarbiel, Trebil) border crossing (pictured) between Iraq and Jordan. The director was also required to pay back 78 billion dinars ($60 million) to the state treasury. The decision was made following an investigation […]

