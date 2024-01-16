Iranian Revolutionary Guard claims responsibility for Erbil bombardment

2024-01-16 07:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for the ballistic missile bombing that targeted the city of Erbil in northern Iraq, indicating that it attacked espionage centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the city. “We announce that the headquarters of spies and anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region were […]

