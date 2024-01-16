Iraq plans to put solar power systems on 500 gov’t offices

Iraq News Now

2024-01-16

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq has authorized a plan to put solar power systems on 500 ministries and administrative offices for around 90 billion Iraqi dinars ($68 million). The new systems will replace old power networks in 500 buildings as part of a UN-backed initiative to transition to renewable energy and cut emissions. Iraq’s Planning Ministry, […]

