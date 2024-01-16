Iran attacks Erbil, killing four Iraqis and injuring six more

2024-01-16 09:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have launched missile attacks on multiple “terrorist” targets in Syria and in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, state media reported Tuesday. The attacks destroyed “a spy headquarters” and a “gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups” in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting a statement by […]

