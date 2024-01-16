Iraq plans to select Al-Faw Port operator in first quarter of 2024

2024-01-16 09:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq will choose an international operator for its Al-Faw Port in the first quarter of 2024 following the submission of proposals by a number of foreign businesses. According to Maytham Al-Safi, a spokesperson for the Iraqi Transport Ministry, the Ministry has strict requirements for bids in order to guarantee the smooth functioning of […]

