Iraq to resume building 30,000-seat stadium stadium in Nasiriyah

2024-01-16 09:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq intends to build a resume building a sports stadium at Nasiriyah, which is located in the lower Euphrates river of Iraq, around 360 kilometers south of Baghdad. The Nasiriyah Olympic Stadium project was granted in 2014 but has been postponed multiple times. The Iraqi government has formally accepted a contract to resume […]

