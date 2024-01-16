Basra Heavy and Intermediate Crudes register a downward trend

2024-01-16 11:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra Heavy and Intermediate crude oil declined on Tuesday, reflecting the fluctuation in global oil prices.

The price of Basra Heavy crude oil dropped by 88 cents to reach $70.87, while the price of Basra Intermediate crude oil also decreased by 88 cents to reach $73.42.

Furthermore, global oil prices showed variability following losses in the previous session, as markets weighed widespread economic concerns amid supply and demand issues related to weather conditions in the US.

According to Reuters, extremely cold weather in the US could curb oil production and also affect major refinery operations.

Moreover, in the Middle East, Yemen's Houthi movement expanded its targets in the Red Sea region to include US ships, an official from the Iran-allied group said on Monday, as it vowed to keep up attacks after US and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.