Iraq condemns Iranian aggression on Erbil, plans legal action

2024-01-16 11:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government announced on Tuesday its strong condemnation of the Iranian aggression on Erbil. It characterized this behavior as an assault on Iraq's sovereignty, the security of the Iraqi people, and a violation of good neighborliness and regional security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The Iraqi government expresses its strong disapproval and condemnation of the Iranian aggression on Erbil through the bombardment of residential areas with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties among civilians. Given the destruction caused by the bombardment and the occurrence of numerous innocent victims, including the targeting of the residential complex of the Kurdish businessman Beshru Dizayee and his family, leading to his martyrdom and the injury of members of his family."

The statement added, "The government of the Republic of Iraq considers this behavior an aggression against Iraq's sovereignty, the security of the Iraqi people, and a violation of good neighborliness and regional security. It confirms that it will take all legal measures against it, including filing a complaint with the Security Council."

According to a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the personal secretary to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Abdul Karim Abdul Hassan Wajar, stated that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed the establishment of an investigative committee chaired by the National Security Advisor. The committee will also include the Minister of Interior for the Kurdistan Region, the Deputy Head of the Intelligence Agency, Brigadier General Saad Naim representing the Joint Operations Command, and Brigadier General Majid Abdul Hussein representing the Ministry of Defense.

The document outlined the committee's mission to investigate the missile attack that targeted Erbil. The committee is tasked with commencing its work immediately and presenting its recommendations to the Prime Minister within 48 hours.

On Monday night, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) launched a fierce missile attack targeting civilian areas in Erbil, resulting in the death and injury of 10 civilians.

It is noteworthy that IRGC had earlier claimed responsibility for the attacks that targeted Erbil and stated that they came "in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic, the latest of which was the killing of several IRGC leaders by Zionist fire, targeting a main Mossad spy center in KRI and destroying it with ballistic missiles."

The statement added that this Zionist center was the main one responsible for developing and launching espionage operations and planning terrorist activities in the region, especially against Iran.

The Security Council of the Kurdistan Region condemned, early today, the missile bombardment conducted by IRGC, targeting various areas in Erbil, as a "blatant violation of the sovereignty" of the Region and Iraq.

The Council stated that at 11:30 on the night of January 15 to January 16, 2024, IRGC bombarded several civilian areas in Erbil with ballistic missiles, resulting in the death of four civilians and the injury of six others, some of whom are in critical condition.

The statement added that IRGC declared that the attack targeted several locations of groups opposed to Iran, pointing out that this excuse has no basis, and we reject it. They always use baseless excuses to attack Erbil.

The statement emphasized that "Erbil, as a stable region, has never been a source of threat to any party."