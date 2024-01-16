United States condemns deadly Iran missile strikes in Erbil

2024-01-16 11:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil – The United States on Monday slammed Iran for its “reckless” deadly missile attacks on targets in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, warning they undermine stability. “The United States strongly condemns Iran’s attacks in Erbil today and offers condolences to the families of those who were killed. We oppose Iran’s reckless missile strikes, which undermine […]

