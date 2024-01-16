Iraq News Now

Iraq blasts Iran strikes as an assault on its sovereignty

2024-01-16 13:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq condemned as an “attack on its sovereignty” Tuesday missile strikes by neighbouring Iran targeting anti-Tehran groups and an alleged Israeli “spy headquarters” in its autonomous Kurdish region. Iraqi authorities “will take all legal steps” necessary, including “lodging a complaint with the (UN) Security Council”, the Foreign Ministry said in statement. They will […]

