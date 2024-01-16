Iraq recalls ambassador from Tehran after missile strikes that killed 4 Iraqis

2024-01-16 14:00:14 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq said Tuesday it has recalled its ambassador from Tehran for consultations after its ally’s Revolutionary Guards carried out deadly missile attacks on its autonomous Kurdish region. Ambassador Nassir Abdel Mohsen was “recalled for consultations in the context of the latest Iranian attacks on (regional capital) Erbil in which there were dead and […]

