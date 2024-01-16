2024-01-16 14:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Iraqi Ambassador to Tehran, Naseer Abdul Mohsen Abdullah Al-Karawi, for consultations, following missile attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on targets in Erbil overnight. The attacks causing several deaths and injuries. In a statement, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional […]

The post Iran's IRGC Attacks Targets in Erbil first appeared on Iraq Business News.