2024-01-16 14:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Meetings between Iraqi and Shell officials are aimed at developing a strategy for gas delivery to the massive Nibras project, which would make the OPEC country one of the world’s biggest makers of petrochemicals. With a potential cost of around $8.5 billion and an annual production capacity of about 1.8 million tonnes, […]

The post Iraq meets with Shell over a plan to deliver gas to the Nibras project appeared first on Iraqi News.