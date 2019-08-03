AL-Halboosi tweets that Sinjar wounds gave Iraqis strength

2019/08/03 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi tweeted on Saturday,
“Sinjar wounds remain memorable and the tragedy of Yezidis families in addition to the savage memory of Daesh is a history that gives us strength to be united and counter-terrorism,”
INA – BAGHDAD
Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi tweeted on Saturday,
“Sinjar wounds remain memorable and the tragedy of Yezidis families in addition to the savage memory of Daesh is a history that gives us strength to be united and counter-terrorism,”