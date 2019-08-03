عربي | كوردى


AL-Halboosi tweets that Sinjar wounds gave Iraqis strength
2019/08/03 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – BAGHDAD



Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi tweeted on Saturday,



“Sinjar wounds remain memorable and the tragedy of Yezidis families in addition to the savage memory of Daesh is a history that gives us strength to be united and counter-terrorism,”









