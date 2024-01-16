KRI’s Presidency condemns Iranian attack on Erbil, urges immediate investigation

2024-01-16 15:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s (KRI) Presidency strongly condemned the Iranian missile attack that targeted civilian areas in Erbil on Tuesday, resulting in casualties and injuries. The Presidency called on the federal government to initiate an immediate investigation to uncover the facts and fulfill its duty to protect the region.

The Presidency firmly condemned the aggressive attack carried out by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) with long-range missiles on the city of Erbil. The attack led to the loss of lives and injuries among citizens. The statement conveyed condolences to the families of the martyrs and expressed solidarity with them, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.

According to the statement, the continued targeting of the Kurdistan Region and causing the deaths of civilians is an unjustifiable crime, contrary to international laws, principles of good neighborliness, and human values. It is a blatant violation of the sovereignty, security, and stability of Iraq. The Region has not been and will not be a source of threat to any party.

The Presidency emphasized that IRGC's justification has no basis whatsoever and denies the truth. It urged the Iraqi federal government to promptly initiate an investigation to uncover the facts and fulfill its duty to defend the Region and prevent such attacks.

On Monday night, IRGC launched a fierce missile attack targeting civilian areas in Erbil, resulting in the death and injury of 10 civilians