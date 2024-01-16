False claims made by Iran that Erbil attacks were for the Mossad base

2024-01-16 16:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji dismissed as “false” Tuesday Iran’s claim that it hit an Israeli intelligence base in an overnight missile strike in Iraq’s Kurdish regional capital Erbil. “Concerning the alleged presence of a headquarters of Israel’s Mossad, we visited the house, we inspected every corner of it and everything indicated […]

