Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › False claims made by Iran that Erbil attacks were for the Mossad base

False claims made by Iran that Erbil attacks were for the Mossad base

False claims made by Iran that Erbil attacks were for the Mossad base
False claims made by Iran that Erbil attacks were for the Mossad base
2024-01-16 16:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji dismissed as “false” Tuesday Iran’s claim that it hit an Israeli intelligence base in an overnight missile strike in Iraq’s Kurdish regional capital Erbil. “Concerning the alleged presence of a headquarters of Israel’s Mossad, we visited the house, we inspected every corner of it and everything indicated […]

The post False claims made by Iran that Erbil attacks were for the Mossad base appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links