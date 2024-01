2024-01-16 16:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil – British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Tuesday condemned Iran for deadly missile strikes in the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq. “These unprovoked and unjustified actions are an unacceptable violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said of Monday’s attacks in Erbil.

