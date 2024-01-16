Iraq to build new drainage system in Hilla with financing from the UK

2024-01-16 16:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – UK Export Finance (UKEF) recently disclosed that it obtained £226 million ($285 million) in funding for the Iraqi government to build over 350 kilometers of drainage systems, as well as 15 kilometers of stormwater and wastewater lifting terminals in Hilla, 100 kilometers south of Baghdad. After the project is finished, the network […]

