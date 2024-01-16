Iraq's PM Advisor: Iran's attack on Erbil is a major violation of our sovereignty

2024-01-16 17:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister's advisor, Khaled Al-Yaqoubi, strongly condemns Iran's attack on Erbil, describing it as a "significant violation" of the sovereignty and principles of good neighborliness.

Al-Yaqoubi states that the Iranian security leaders "misled" their leaders to hide their "lack of covering up the circumstances of the Kerman attack." He highlighted that this recent bombing would significantly affect relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

In an interview with the Al Jazeera TV channel, the Iraqi advisor said this attack is "unacceptable."

"If Iran's claims are correct, it does not give it the right to violate the Iraqi sovereignty, bombing Erbil and exposing innocent civilians to dangers." He pointed out.

Al-Yaqoubi conveyed that Iraq will take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty.